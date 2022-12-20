WWE NXT Preview (12/20): Two Championship Matches, Nikkita Lyons Vs. Zoey Stark, More

Four matches are confirmed for tonight's taped episode of "WWE NXT" in Orlando, Florida, including two high-stakes championship clashes. For the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods of The New Day will defend the gold for the first time against former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen. Kingston and Woods captured the belts at the Deadline premium live event by defeating Pretty Deadly's Elton Prince and Kit Wilson. Last week, the former champions turned down the opportunity of a rematch after refusing to sing the "Pledge of Allegiance" at the request of The New Day. Instead, Briggs and Jensen stepped in and claimed a tag team title match after proudly delivering the pledge.

The "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship will also be on the line this evening when Kayden Carter and Katana Chance defend the belts against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne of Toxic Attraction and Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley in a triple threat match. The three-way bout was put together after all three teams brawled throughout the arena seven nights ago after weeks of verbal exchanges and attacks.

Elsewhere, former challengers for the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Championship Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark will finally get their hands on each other; the match has been brewing since the November 8 episode of "NXT" when Stark turned on Lyons after the duo failed to capture the tag team gold from Carter and Chance. Plus, Axiom and Carmelo Hayes will collide in a one-on-one match. Both performers competed in the inaugural men's Iron Survivor Challenge match at Deadline, but former "NXT" North American Champion Hayes didn't take too kindly to Axiom's high-risk offense during the bout.