WWE Announces Major Piece Of Cody Rhodes Merchandise

Just in time for WrestleMania season, WWE will be releasing a two-disc DVD set on February 20, 2023, titled "American Nightmare: The Best of Cody Rhodes." Announced via Twitter, the Fremantle exclusive will feature 15 matches that span from Rhodes' rookie year in 2007 all the way through his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins this past summer. Preorders are expected soon on Amazon U.K. and Amazon Germany; there will be no U.S. release.

Rhodes, who made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after six years gone, has been sidelined since June due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered while working out days before the Hell in a Cell event. A month later at the 2022 ESPYs, Rhodes' return was voted the "WWE Moment of the Year." Since then, there has been speculation that Rhodes may be ready to comeback from injury as one of the 30 participants in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, which takes place just three weeks before the DVD set is released.

DVD Match Listings

Disc 1:

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton: "Raw" — July 16, 2007

Cody Rhodes and Hardcore Holly vs. Ted DiBiase and Mystery Opponent:  Night of Champions — June 29, 2008 (WWE Tag Team Championship Match)

Cody Rhodes and Ted DiBiase vs. D-Generation X: Hell in a Cell — October 4, 2009 (Hell in a Cell match)

Cody Rhodes vs. Ted DiBiase vs. Randy Orton: WrestleMania XXVI — March 28, 2010 

Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysterio: WrestleMania XXVII — April 3, 2011

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton: "Smackdown" — November 4, 2011 

Cody Rhodes vs. Rey Mysterio: "Smackdown" — August 31, 2012

Disc 2:

Cody Rhodes vs. Randy Orton: "RAW" — September 2, 2013

Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. The Shield — BattleGround — October 6, 2013

Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. The Shield: "RAW"  — October 14, 2013 (No Disqualification WWE Tag Team Championship Match)

Cody Rhodes and Goldust vs. Rybaxel: "RAW" — June 16, 2014

Stardust vs. Goldust: Fastlane — February 22, 2015

Stardust and King Barrett vs. Neville and Stephen Amell: SummerSlam — August 23, 2015

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins: WrestleMania 38 — April 2, 2022

Cody Rhodes vs. Seth "Freakin" Rollins: Hell in a Cell — June 5, 2022 (Hell in a Cell Match)

