WWE Announces Major Piece Of Cody Rhodes Merchandise

Just in time for WrestleMania season, WWE will be releasing a two-disc DVD set on February 20, 2023, titled "American Nightmare: The Best of Cody Rhodes." Announced via Twitter, the Fremantle exclusive will feature 15 matches that span from Rhodes' rookie year in 2007 all the way through his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins this past summer. Preorders are expected soon on Amazon U.K. and Amazon Germany; there will be no U.S. release.

Check it out!!! @CodyRhodes American Nightmare is coming to DVD on 20th February! Featuring the very best matches from Cody's WWE career – from his 2007 debut to his epic return this year! pic.twitter.com/hNdzcounSE — WWE Home Video UK (@WWEHomeVideoUK) December 20, 2022

Rhodes, who made his triumphant return to WWE at WrestleMania 38 after six years gone, has been sidelined since June due to a torn pectoral muscle he suffered while working out days before the Hell in a Cell event. A month later at the 2022 ESPYs, Rhodes' return was voted the "WWE Moment of the Year." Since then, there has been speculation that Rhodes may be ready to comeback from injury as one of the 30 participants in the 2023 Royal Rumble match, which takes place just three weeks before the DVD set is released.