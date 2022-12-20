Tony Schiavone Explains Why He Has So Many Post-Show Farts On Wednesdays

Tony Schiavone is one of the most recognizable faces in all of professional wrestling after dedicating nearly 40 years to announcing for companies like WWE, WCW, and currently, AEW. But like any job, doing commentary comes with its own set of challenges that Tony is learning to handle off-screen. On a new episode of "What Happened When," Schiavone revealed to host Conrad Thompson that using his voice for such long periods is causing him to be extra gassy at the end of "Dynamite" each week. "I have what I call post-show farts, and I've discovered why I have a lot of post-show farts. When you talk, and when you talk at a high level as I have been talking, and you inhale a lot of air that you have to exhale," Schiavone explained.

But he also made sure to specify that since the primary source of the flatulence is inhaling large amounts of air, the resulting farts aren't smelly. "By the time we get to the main event, I've got a lot of gas and, after the show, wow! It even happens today, a lot of gas after the shows. [But] no, [they don't smell]. I guess if I got up from my seat and you put your nose right on the seat, you'd think it's stinky."

Surprisingly, Schiavone isn't the only AEW commentator that has had attention drawn to him due to his flatulence. In an April 2021 podcast appearance, Arn Anderson recalled the various times that "The Big Show" Paul Wight, who now serves as a commentator on "AEW Dark: Elevation," passed gas around others in WWE. However, much different from Schiavone's situation, Wight's were unbearable to smell and had people running for the door as soon as they were unleashed.