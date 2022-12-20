Tony D'Angelo Getting A Title Shot On Next Week's WWE NXT

It was announced during Tuesday night's episode of "WWE NXT," that Tony D'Angelo will be getting an "NXT" North American Title shot on next week's episode.

During the show, D'Angelo and Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo were backstage, where D'Angelo got off the phone and revealed that Wes Lee has agreed to grant him a title match next week. He later told Stacks to find Dijak and tell him "to stay out of it."

Lee has been the "NXT" North American Champion since winning the title on October 22 at Halloween Havoc. He defeated then-champion Carmelo Hayes, Oro Mensah, Nathan Frazer, and Von Wagner in a five-man ladder match. It's Lee's first singles title reign in "NXT." He is also a two-time former "NXT" Tag Team Champion.

Before going to Halloween Havoc and winning the title, Lee faced D'Angelo in a qualifying match on the September 27 episode of "NXT," The match ended by the referee's decision after D'Angelo suffered a legitimate knee injury.

D'Angelo made his "NXT" TV debut in October 2021, where he defeated Malik Blade. D'Angelo signed with WWE in February 2021. As of this writing, D'Angelo hasn't held a title yet in "NXT."

Lee made his "NXT" debut on the January 16, 2021 edition of "NXT," where he teamed with now-former "NXT" star Nash Carter to defeat former WWE Superstars Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Jake Atlas in the first round of the 2021 Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

