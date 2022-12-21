AEW Dynamite (12/21) Preview: Holiday Bash Special, Jamie Hayter Vs. Hikaru Shida For The AEW Women's World Championship, More

Tonight's "AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash" special comes to you from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas, with several matches and segments penciled in. Jamie Hayter will defend the AEW Women's World Championship against former champion Hikaru Shida; the bout will be Hayter's first title defense since capturing the gold last month at AEW Full Gear. Shida heads into the championship clash on the back of three successive one-on-one victories on AEW programming against Leyla Luciano, Queen Aminata, and The Bunny, respectively.

In another high-stakes encounter, Death Triangle (PAC, Penta El Zero Miedo, Rey Fénix) will battle The Elite (Kenny Omega, Matt and Nick Jackson) in match five of the best-of-seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship. The score currently stands at 3-1 in Death Triangle's favor, meaning Omega and The Young Bucks must win the no disqualification match set for tonight to keep the series alive. Additionally, the IWGP and AAA World Tag Team Champions Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will take on The Firm's Austin Gunn and Colten Gunn in a non-title match. The bout takes place after The Gunns attacked FTR following their ROH World Tag Team Championship defeat to The Briscoes (Jay and Mark Briscoe) in a Double Dog Collar match at Ring of Honor Final Battle earlier this month.

Ricky Starks will speak this evening after failing to capture the AEW World Championship and "Dynamite" Diamond Ring from Maxwell Jacob Friedman at "AEW Dynamite: Winter is Coming." Furthermore, the man who chased MJF after that title bout, Bryan Danielson, will also be provided a live microphone. Elsewhere, the next chapter in Powerhouse Hobbs' "Book of Hobbs" will be revealed. Plus, rapper Rick Ross will mediate a face-to-face meeting between former tag team partners Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland.