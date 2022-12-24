Booker T Comments On Sasha Banks Potentially Wrestling In AEW

There's been a great deal of speculation about the future of Sasha Banks (real name Mercedes Varnado) ever since "The Boss" reportedly walked out of "WWE Raw" with Naomi in May over creative differences involving the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Answers eventually arrived when it emerged that the five-time "Raw" Women's Champion, apparently no longer under contract with WWE, would be attending New Japan Pro-Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4, 2023, at the Tokyo Dome; it's currently unknown what the 30-year-old's role will be. WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has now commented on the significance of Varnado potentially wrestling for All Elite Wrestling in the future.

"I think she would overshadow anything that's going on in AEW from the women's side, or on anything," Booker T said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "There's not anybody over there other than Britt Baker that really matches up with her from a star power perspective. That's just me. That's just my personal opinion."

As it stands, AEW's female roster currently consists of over thirty performers, including reigning AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter and former AEW Women's World Champions Toni Storm, Hikaru Shida, Nyla Rose, Riho, Thunder Rosa and, of course, Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. Notably, earlier this year, Baker revealed that she "would love to wrestle" Varnado if the opportunity ever presented itself; Baker and Varnado have never faced each other in the ring.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "The Hall Of Fame" podcast with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.