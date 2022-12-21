Alberto Del Rio Comments On Potential WWE Return Under New Regime

Former WWE star and current UFC Spanish language announcer Alberto Del Rio left WWE back in 2016, reportedly unhappy with his second stint working for the company. Since then, Del Rio has been a lightning rod for controversy, with backstage confrontations, claims of domestic violence against current AEW star Saraya, and felony sexual assault charges that were eventually dropped due to witnesses not appearing. During a recent interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNewsCo, Del Rio addressed reports concerning a possible return to WWE under the new leadership of Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Paul "Triple H" Levesque.

"To be honest, I haven't talked to the new administration," Del Rio said. "I did when John Laurinaitis was around. We had a couple of phone calls — they didn't go anywhere. And then [what] happened, happened, and we have a new administration doing fantastic things." The former WWE Champion then shared that Laurinaitis was the one responsible for getting him involved with WWE.

"I was always one of Johnny's boys," Del Rio continued. "He was the one that found me. He was the one bringing me to have my tryout, I think it was in Oklahoma City." Del Rio went on to share that Laurinaitis helped him get the lay of the land in WWE, including showing him around the corporate office, introducing him to Vince McMahon and Kevin Dunn, and setting him up with his first-ever limo ride. For now, though, it seems as though a return for Del Rio isn't happening for the foreseeable future.

