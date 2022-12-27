More News On WWE Talent Missing Live Event

While the most recent "WWE Raw" was a taped "Best Of 2022" episode rather than a standard live show, the company still held a pair of live events last night — one in Columbus, Ohio, and the other at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Ohio show wound up running into a bit of trouble due to travel complications, with both Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins unable to attend. According to a report from Fightful Select, even more WWE stars were scheduled to be there but missed the event, and others had to make quite an effort to get to the show at all.

Along with Lynch and Rollins, poor travel conditions caused Bobby Lashley and Alexa Bliss to miss the Columbus live event. Rollins was initially slated to face off against Austin Theory in the main event, but the United States Champion instead defended his title against Damian Priest and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat match. Theory would overcome and defeat the two to retain his championship. Other matches on the show included Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, the Street Profits facing off against Alpha Academy, Mustafa Ali in the ring with Omos, and Gargano pulling double duty with a singles match against Baron Corbin.

Meanwhile on "Raw," Cody Rhodes appeared in a taped segment, updating fans on the status of his torn pectoral injury and hinting towards an appearance at next month's Royal Rumble. Drew McIntyre also shared a video message on the highlight episode, revealing that he'll be making a return to action very soon. Additional segments from last night's "Raw" included WWE stars like Bianca Belair and Sami Zayn reflecting on the past year, as well as highlights from matches such as Sheamus and Gunther's Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook match at Clash at the Castle.