Mike Chioda Shouts Out One Of His Favorite Wrestling Moments Of 2022

There have been many massive moments in professional wrestling during 2022 — such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning to the ring for the first time in 19 years at WrestleMania 38, and Saraya returning to in-ring action after nearly five years at AEW Full Gear. There were many iconic matches to come out of 2022 as well, such as the FTR vs. Briscoes trilogy, GUNTHER versus Sheamus at Clash at the Castle, and Cody Rhodes versus Seth Rollins from Hell in a Cell. Former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed one of his personal favorite wrestling matches/moments of 2022.

"I would probably say in Wales, Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre was one of my favorites," Chioda said while on "Monday Mailbag w/ Mike Chioda." "Called a lot of spots but they fooled my on that finish. That false finish, they got me on that. Called the ref bump, called a few other spots near the end, but they hooked me on the finish — got me a little bit."

McIntyre and Reigns competed in the main event of Clash at the Castle in September — WWE's first premium live event held in a stadium in the UK since SummerSlam 1992. McIntyre looked to have the match won after nailing Reigns with the Claymore, however, a debuting Solo Sikoa ensured that would not be the case. Sikoa pulled the referee out of the ring as he was set to count three, ultimately leading to a Reigns victory. With that win, Reigns successfully defended the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship for a 24th time.

