Emma Addresses Current WWE Character And Storyline
Emma is one of a number of wrestlers Paul "Triple H: Levesque brought back to WWE since he was named Chief Content Officer. Almost immediately, Emma was put in a romantic storyline with her real-life partner, Madcap Moss. During a conversation on "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Emma said that they're "just kind of kicking things off again" right now when it comes to her character.
She spent five years away from the company following her release in 2017, during which she remained busy in the wrestling business by primarily working for Impact Wrestling. However, Emma believes that what is being displayed now on "WWE SmackDown" "is really quite similar" to how she is in real life.
"I definitely would like to dive into that a little more perhaps, and there's some fun stuff with Madcap and I coming up," she said. "But so far it's just a little lighthearted, playful introduction to Madcap and I as a couple on-screen, and in real life we just have a lot of fun and we're very sarcastic, joke a lot, mess around with each other, and just always kind of laughy and smiling."
In that sense she thinks it is "just like us so far," but Emma is excited about the fact there is "a lot more we can dive into" as they move forward. To this point, things have been primarily kept to backstage segments between them, and their relationship hasn't truly been explored, but it is something the company is invested in.
Who Pitched The Romantic Storyline?
Emma admitted that she is "still kind of pinching myself" about the entire situation. On-screen couples who are in relationships together in real life isn't uncommon in WWE, with the likes of Naomi and Jey Uso, AJ Lee and CM Punk, and Edge and Beth Phoenix having been showcased in the past.
"I just really enjoy what I do and I guess we joked about it, even Madcap and I we joked about it so many times like, 'Imagine if we actually work together' ... and I actually end up back on the same show as him and then in a storyline together, which we had joked about, but we never really thought it would happen."
It seems like an ideal storyline for the couple to pitch to WWE's creative team, but Emma said "we didn't discuss it with other people," even though it may have seemed that way to others. Instead, the idea came from WWE's creative team, which clearly wanted to tap into the chemistry between them.
"Obviously, he has his own ideas and I have mine, and I just thought, obviously, they're bringing me back and had this and that in my mind," she said. "I think it was like a week or two in they're like, 'Okay we are going to put you guys together,' and we were like, 'What?'"
If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.