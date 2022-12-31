Emma Addresses Current WWE Character And Storyline

Emma is one of a number of wrestlers Paul "Triple H: Levesque brought back to WWE since he was named Chief Content Officer. Almost immediately, Emma was put in a romantic storyline with her real-life partner, Madcap Moss. During a conversation on "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," Emma said that they're "just kind of kicking things off again" right now when it comes to her character.

She spent five years away from the company following her release in 2017, during which she remained busy in the wrestling business by primarily working for Impact Wrestling. However, Emma believes that what is being displayed now on "WWE SmackDown" "is really quite similar" to how she is in real life.

"I definitely would like to dive into that a little more perhaps, and there's some fun stuff with Madcap and I coming up," she said. "But so far it's just a little lighthearted, playful introduction to Madcap and I as a couple on-screen, and in real life we just have a lot of fun and we're very sarcastic, joke a lot, mess around with each other, and just always kind of laughy and smiling."

In that sense she thinks it is "just like us so far," but Emma is excited about the fact there is "a lot more we can dive into" as they move forward. To this point, things have been primarily kept to backstage segments between them, and their relationship hasn't truly been explored, but it is something the company is invested in.