Emma Discusses Her Return To WWE Following Triple H's Rise To Power

After 5 years away from the company, Emma made a return to WWE just a few months back in October. Since coming back, Emma has been involved in a relationship storyline with her real-life boyfriend Madcap Moss on "WWE SmackDown," and most recently found herself competing in a No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet match for the "SmackDown" Women's Championship. Making an appearance on "Out of Character with Ryan Satin," Emma discussed how her long-awaited return to WWE came together.

"I actually was working with Impact, and my contract was coming up," Emma said. "I guess maybe even without really realizing it, I had this idea in my mind that maybe I'm done with Impact, and maybe there are other options that I should explore and to kind of see what's possible." Emma stated that she had been watching WWE closely since Triple H became the head of creative, and was enjoying what she saw, creating some excitement at the prospect of going back.

"A short time after that, probably a month or two, we ended up in touch," Emma continued. "He actually said to me that he's been meaning to reach out even sooner, that I've been on his list and he's been swamped basically, as you can imagine."