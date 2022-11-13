WWE Teases Romantic Storyline For Emma On SmackDown

On the action-packed November 11 episode of "WWE SmackDown," Shotzi Blackheart won a #1 contenders match to be named the next challenger for Ronda Rousey's Smackdown Women's Championship. After the match, Emma caught up with Shotzi in a backstage segment that eventually saw Shayna Baszler choke out the #1 contender on behalf of Rousey, setting up a singles match between the two for next week's episode of "SmackDown."

However, Baszler and Shotzi's upcoming matchup was not the only noteworthy thing to take from this segment. Before leaving Shotzi to deal with two of the "Four Horsewomen of MMA," Emma asked whether or not the #1 contender had seen Madcap Moss backstage. Shotzi promptly made the assumption that Emma "has the hots for him" before the former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Tag Team Champion got flustered and walked away.

While this may seem like a pretty strange setup, it begins to make more sense when taking the fact that Emma and Moss are a real-life couple. Following Emma's recent return match against Rousey, it seems that she could be entering some type of romantic angle on WWE television in her first storyline back in the company.

Madcap Moss has been a consistent member of the WWE main roster since debuting as Happy Corbin's right-hand man in September 2021. Since then, Moss and Corbin's partnership has dissolved, turning the former "NXT" stalwart babyface and leaving him with little direction in recent months. His most recent televised match was on the October 28 episode of "WWE Smackdown," where he lost to Karrion Cross in singles action.