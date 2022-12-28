Possible Update On Jeff Hardy

It's been a while since there has been any kind of update as to the status of Jeff Hardy, both in terms of his health and his role in AEW. There have been updates on the court case for his pending DUI charges, mainly in the form of delays like last week's, and his brother, Matt Hardy, said on "Busted Open Radio" in September that he was progressing well, but that was about it. On Wednesday, though, in answering a Twitter question, Wrestling Observer Newsletter editor Dave Meltzer provided something of an update on Jeff's status.

"I believe he's out of rehab," Meltzer tweeted, responding to someone who asked, simply, "[W]hat is the status of [J]eff [H]ardy[?]"

Hardy was arrested on June 13 by a Florida Highway Patrol officer in Deland, Florida on charges of "DUI Alcohol/Drugs 3rd Offense within 10 years," "Driving While License Cancelled/Suspended/Revoked" and "Violating Restrictions Placed On Driver's License." Using an Intoxilyzer 8000 device to determine Hardy's blood alcohol content, he blew a 0.294 and then a 0.291 on his two attempts, both of which are more than 3 ½ times the legal limit, which is 0.8. He was suspended without pay by AEW the next day pending, according to a company statement, "successfully completing treatment and maintaining his sobriety." He was released from his most recent WWE contract last December after an incident where there was concern that he was intoxicated, only for his drug tests to come back clean, paving the way for him to sign with AEW in March.