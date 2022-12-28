Ric Flair Addresses Whether He'll Have A Drink With Eric Bischoff

With 2023 rapidly approaching, there are two men who will likely not be ringing in the new year with one another: Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff.

"He don't got to worry about me calling him to have a drink now," Flair said on the latest episode of his podcast, "To Be The Man". "I used to like to drink with him. People go, 'Why does this stuff come up?' You can't get away from it when it made documentaries. You can always play what happened in your life. That's what makes it interesting."

Flair also responded to Bischoff's recent claims that he didn't play an important role in getting him his job in WCW and explained that he negotiated with Bill Watts in order to secure a deal.

The strained nature of the relationship between the pair seems to originate from comments Bischoff made on Flair's recent documentary, "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair," with Bischoff expressing his frustrations with Flair for not showing up to an episode of "WCW Thunder." Flair later explained that he was taking his son to a wrestling tournament and had some choice words for Bischoff.

While their issues show no sign of coming to a resolution anytime soon, Flair didn't entirely close himself off to the possibility of the pair mending fences with one another down the line.

"Hell, I'll probably be drunk with him a year from now or maybe six months [from now], who knows," Flair joked. "I swear to God, I'm not even mad but you asked me. You want to know how these things came around because social media won't let you get away from these things."

