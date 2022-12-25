Conrad Thompson Comments On Situation Between Eric Bischoff And Ric Flair

The real-life feud between Ric Flair and Eric Bischoff doesn't appear to be waning anytime soon. Over the last few weeks, tensions between the major professional wrestling figures stemmed from comments made by Bischoff about "The Nature Boy" ahead of his new documentary, "Woooooo! Becoming Ric Flair," which will premiere on December 26. Bischoff claimed that he needed "to set an example with Ric" after he didn't show up for an episode of "WCW Thunder" in 1998. In response, Flair blasted Bischoff, calling him an "arrogant d***."

Amidst the unwavering heat, Conrad Thompson recently commented on the situation, as Thompson hosts podcasts with both Flair and Bischoff on the AdFreeShows network. On a recent episode of the "What Happened When" podcast, Thompson said that he didn't want any involvement in the ongoing feud. "The internet believes that I'm trying to set up bullsh** feuds and all that. That's not reality," he said. "When Ric Flair says whatever Ric Flair is going to say, it just kind of ... I mean, it is what it is."

After Bischoff discussed the "debacle of 1998," for Flair's upcoming documentary, "The Nature Boy" saw the pre-screening of the film and got angry. Almost immediately, Flair vented his frustration on the next "To Be The Man" podcast with Thompson.

Besides Bischoff, many personalities connected to Flair appeared in the documentary, and Thompson — who is Flair's son-in-law — was also interviewed for the episode. "I was interviewed, [but] it will not air," he confirmed. "My wife [Flair's daughter Megan] was interviewed. She's in the teaser, a lot to unpack there. That might be a story you see about in the future."