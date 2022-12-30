Key WBD Officials Reportedly Attending Upcoming AEW Show

AEW is returning back to Los Angeles on January 11 for a combined night of live "Dynamite" and a taping of "Rampage," and, according to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some important VIPs are expected to be in attendance. It is anticipated that key executives of Warner Bros. Discovery — the parent company of TBS and TNT, where AEW programming lives — will be at the show.

This may help explain why the January 11 "Dynamite" is being stacked by AEW brass. When you have Ladder Match between The Elite and Death Triangle to determine the winner of their Best-of-Seven series for the AEW World Trios Championship, a tag match pairing Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Jamie Hayter against Saraya and a mystery opponent — who may or may not be Sasha Banks — and an insinuated encounter between Jon Moxley and "Hangman" Adam Page, you're expecting to put on a show that'll impress.

To this point, there have been no rumblings of discontent from WBD over its relationship with AEW. In September, Tony Khan stated that his company enjoyed a "great partnership" with WBD, adding how "they have really been so good to us" while predicting the relationship will continue along the same vibe through 2023. Khan has also maintained his fidelity to WBD, opting not to shop around the Ring of Honor broadcast rights to other companies, even as WBD passed. As a result, an upcoming ROH television show will air as part of a revamped Honor Club sometime in the new year and not on another rival cable network.