Identity Of Woman With MJF On 12/28 'AEW Dynamite' Revealed

For many, New Year's Eve is a time to celebrate. Not only do people commemorate the past year, but they anticipate the possibilities of the upcoming year ahead. And of course, it's best to do that sort of thing with your loved ones. But before the year ended, AEW World Heavyweight Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman made a new friend to ring in the New Year a little early during the final "AEW Dynamite" of 2022.

Just as the opening contest of the show featuring "The American Dragon" Bryan Danielson facing off against "All Ego" Ethan Page of The Firm got underway, MJF interrupted the match from a skybox by proclaiming, "I found the only hot chick in all of Colorado!" While he didn't introduce his companion to the crowd (since being rude is on brand for him), Fightful recently confirmed the identity of this woman. Some fans initially confused her for WWE Superstar Shotzi, but the report confirms that the mystery woman from "AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash" is Colorado-based independent wrestler Daddi Doom.

Formerly known as Ronnie Winter, Doom emerged from The Danger Dungeon at some point over the last few years and has worked with AEW star Abadon and "AEW Dark" and "AEW Dark: Elevation" competitors Ryzin and Heidi Howitzer. It remains to be seen whether or not Doom will compete for Tony Khan's promotion following this appearance, but it certainly doesn't hurt to have the stamp of approval from the champ on some level. And about her brief appearance on AEW's flagship program as she sipped champagne in a luxury suite with the "Salt of the Earth," Doom shared on Twitter that "The Devil knows The Safe Word," so feel free to take that information as you will.