Jay White Compares NJPW Title Reigns With Will Ospreay

Jay White considers himself a "smart" IWGP World Heavyweight Champion and "The Switchblade" has good reason.

White was interviewed by the New Japan Pro-Wrestling website, ahead of his IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defense against G1 Climax winner Kazuchika Okada. White's lack of title defenses –he's only defended his title twice since June– came up in the conversation. The site noted that Will Ospreay, the current IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, has defended his title four times since winning it at NJPW Dominion. White noted the "value" of a star of his stature holding the Heavyweight gold.

"This (world) title is worth a lot more than his so of course this gets defended less often. And also, that's all up to Will," White said, reminding us all that Ospreay is all about risk-taking. "If he wants to put his neck out there constantly and put himself at risk, that's up to him. That's why I'm a great smart champion because I'm smart with where I defend. I want to lead this place. Will- I have no idea what Will wants to do, but it's never going to be as significant or important as what I do."

Despite White's selectiveness as to where and when he'd defend his gold, he and Ospreay traveled the world in 2022 to work shows, including both putting their belts on the line at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. Ospreay defended his title against Orange Cassidy while White competed in a fatal four-way to retain his title. White's only other defense in 2022 was against Tama Tonga at NJPW Declaration of Power some months later.