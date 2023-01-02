Rocky Romero Reveals How Kenny Omega's NJPW Return Came To Fruition

New Japan's Wrestle Kingdom 17 is mere days away. The January 4 supershow is set to feature everything from Jay White vs. Kazuchika Okada, the likely New Japan debut of Sasha Banks, and perhaps the final time Karl Anderson wrestles under the bright lights of the Tokyo Dome. However arguably the most noteworthy match on the card will see AEW Executive Vice President Kenny Omega challenging IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay; a match Omega has been working towards for some time.

In an interview with Fightful Select, NJPW's Rocky Romero noted that Omega started pushing an angle with Ospreay during an interview with Fightful back in June, as AEW and New Japan were heading towards the Forbidden Door PPV. While Romero doesn't believe Omega was talking with New Japan at the time, he noted that conversations between the two sides started soon after.

The conversation almost ended, thanks to Omega's involvement in the post-All Out incident back in September. Romero revealed that Omega's suspension due to the controversial incident "caused a pause" between Omega and New Japan, due to uncertainty about the former's availability. Ultimately Omega was unsuspended in October, and the match with Ospreay was announced a month later. Romero credited agent Barry Bloom, who previously helped secure Chris Jericho's deal with New Japan, as helping to close the agreement.

While Omega and Ospreay met in August 2022 as part of the AEW Trios Championship tournament, with Omega and the Bucks taking on Ospreay and Aussie Open, their singles match this Wednesday will be their first such encounter since December 2015, when Omega defeated Ospreay at Pro Wrestling Guerilla's second night of All Star Weekend 11.