Will Ospreay Makes Prediction For Wrestle Kingdom Main Event

While there's a lot of focus on the other stuff going on at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, including Kenny Omega vs. Will Ospreay, and the reported debut of Sasha Banks, the marquee match on the card remains Kazuchika Okada vs. Jay White for White's IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. And if there's anyone out there with enough credentials to break down how the match will play out, it's Ospreay, who wrestled Okada in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 16.

Speaking with "WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda," Ospreay attempted to predict how Okada vs. White will play out this Wednesday. While doing so, he couldn't help but take a shot at White, who previously compared his title run to Ospreay's current run as IWGP United States Champion.

"It's a hard one," Ospreay said. "Statistic-wise, you would have to say Jay, but wrestling Okada in the Tokyo Dome, and wrestling Jay in many single matches in G1s, Okada is another animal when it's a big match situation. And there's no bigger stage than the Tokyo Dome, so Jay will have to bring everything he can in that situation. The statistics don't lie, though. Jay's a very underrated wrestler, and he doesn't get the flowers he does deserve.

"That's mainly because his championship run has been undermined by my championship run. That's where he really needs to break away, and if he does defeat Okada, he'll define that championship, because right now, the title that I hold, in many fans' eyes is kind of meaningless because it's the U.S. Championship in Japan. But because I hold it, it makes my championship way more desirable and wanted than the World Heavyweight Championship."

Ospreay continued by saying that Okada and White will have a tough battle on their hands, as they've been tasked with following the U.S. title match.

