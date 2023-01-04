Kazuchika Okada Praises Talent On NJPW STRONG

"NJPW STRONG" has had a strong two years as New Japan Pro-Wrestling's main North American product. One of NJPW's top stars, Kazuchika Okada, recently shared his thoughts on the show, particularly its roster, in an interview with Fightful.

Okada said that he has yet to watch "STRONG," but he did comment on the quality of wrestlers that generally populate the show. Okada went on to mention inaugural STRONG Openweight Champion Tom Lawlor by name.

He wrapped up by saying that he'd love to see more Japanese talent on the show, noting that he'd be happy to do it himself. If Okada were ever to make an appearance on "STRONG," he would be joining the company of other Japanese stars who've appeared on the program such as Tomohiro Ishii and Minoru Suzuki.

NJPW's preeminent event, Wrestle Kingdom 17, is coming up on January 4. At the event, Okada will be challenging "Switchblade" Jay White for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Okada has defeated White only one time in singles competition, but if victorious it would be Okada's second reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champ. He was previously a five-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion before the title was retired.

Also on the card for Wrestle Kingdom 17 is Kenny Omega's return to NJPW after leaving the company for AEW in 2019. Omega will be challenging Will Ospreay for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship. Rumors have also been swirling about Sasha Banks making her return to the world of pro wrestling at the event.