Matt Jackson Reveals Why He Won't Be At This Week's AEW Dynamite

Matt Jackson of the Young Bucks will not be appearing on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday when AEW makes its first appearance in Seattle. On the latest episode of "Being The Elite," Jackson revealed the reason for his absence.

"I'm taking next week off," he said. "I'm not going to be in Seattle, obviously, or the [Tokyo] Dome [for Wrestle Kingdom 17]. I'm taking my family on a vacation, something I've been planning for a while. It is a Christmas idea. I've earned it. I'm happy."

Since returning to AEW at Full Gear on November 19, Jackson has wrestled on six of the past seven episodes of "Dynamite," as he, his brother Nick Jackson, and Kenny Omega have competed in a best-of-sevens series against Death Triangle (Pac, Rey Fenix, and Penta El Zero M) for the AEW World Trios Championship. Their most recent match saw The Elite defeat Death Triangle in a violent falls count anywhere match when Omega nailed Fenix with a One Winged Angel through a table.The series is tied, 3-3, as The Elite have come back from a 3-1 deficit.

While Matt Jackson's status for "Dynamite" is known, Omega's is not. Omega will be wrestling hours earlier in Tokyo, but it's not impossible for him to be at "Dynamite." Omega will face Will Ospreay at Wrestle Kingdom 17, as he attempts to win the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a rivalry that has turned very personal.