Backstage News On Whether Cody Rhodes And Others Were Scheduled To Return On This Week's WWE Raw

WWE rang in the new year with their first episode of "Raw" on January 2. The show was heavily centered around two championship matches, plus the invasion of The Bloodline. As always this time of year, there was some social media buzz regarding potential returns, specifically from the likes of Cody Rhodes or Edge, however neither were physically present.

In an update, Fightful Select reports that they "gained no indication that Edge or Cody Rhodes were ever supposed to return" on the show, contrary to reports that circulated on social media. Rhodes was featured on "Raw" by way of a vignette that showcased his return at WrestleMania 38 and eventual torn pec injury that has sidelined him since June. The vignette included new interview footage with Rhodes that concluded with "to be continued," signifying there may be weekly installments leading up to his return.

Edge has been away ever since WWE Extreme Rules in October. He lost the "I Quit" match against Finn Balor as a sacrifice to prevent his wife Beth Phoenix from being hit with a chair, however The Judgment Day followed through with the attack anyway to help write them out of storylines. It was recently reported that "The Rated-R Superstar" only has limited dates on his contract, which would explain his absence as of late.

Fightful Select also noted on Tuesday that Summer Rae was backstage at "Raw" visiting in Nashville, however there are reportedly no plans to bring her back full-time. Rae last appeared for WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble after being released in 2017.