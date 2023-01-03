Backstage Update On Whether AEW Dynamite's Theme Music Is Changing For 2023

The first "AEW Dynamite" of 2023 is on the horizon, and for weeks now there have been strong hints that AEW would be going with a "new look, same great Dynamite" overhaul of the show's production, including a new set. That's also gotten people wondering if the show's opening theme song — "Light the Fuse" — would be switched to something different

The answer appears to be yes — kind of. According to Fightful Select, "Light the Fuse" will remain in place. However, it'll come with a few changes with a remix edition of the song being used moving forward.

These AEW production changes come under the watchful eye of new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer Mike Mansury. The former WWE producer, who was hired by AEW in early December, has approached his new role with the idea that, while there's work to be done, it is work that should help improve the overall brand. Amidst all those alterations, it appears that the AEW's announce teams will stay consistent, with no plans in place to change the voices calling the action on AEW's various shows.

Fans won't have to wait much longer to see the cosmetic changes of this new "AEW Dynamite" as we'll find out tomorrow night. This week's show will feature Ricky Starks vs. Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson vs. Tony Nese, Darby Allin challenging Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship, and Swerve Strickland battling AR Fox for the first time since their Hell of War match in Lucha Underground.