WWE NXT Reveals Big Match To Decide Roxanne Perez's First Title Challenger

A new match has been announced for the "WWE NXT" special, New Year's Evil. During the January 3 episode of "NXT," a brawl involving most of the "NXT" women's division ended with the "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez announcing a 20-woman battle royal for New Year's Evil.

The winner of the 20-woman battle royal will get a chance to face Perez next month at "NXT" Vengeance Day for the "NXT" Women's Title. Vengeance Day is coming up on February 4 and is "NXT's" next premium live event.

Perez has been the "NXT" Women's Champion since the December 13 edition of "NXT," where she defeated then-champion Mandy Rose. As noted, WWE released Rose the day after, on December 14, due to the adult-themed content that she was sharing on her FanTime account.

Other matches set for the January 10 "NXT" special include Bron Breakker defending his "NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller, Tony D'Angelo facing Dijak in an "NXT" North American Championship number-one contender match, Charlie Dempsey versus Hank Walker, and Indus Sher going up against the Creed Brothers.

Also, there will be a tag team gauntlet match with Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson). During Tuesday night's episode, Prince and Wilson agreed to face three other tag teams, in order to get a shot at the "NXT" Tag Team Titles. Prince and Wilson lost the titles to The New Day (Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston) at "NXT" Deadline on December 10.

