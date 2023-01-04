Tony Khan Comments On The Current State Of The AEW Women's Division

One of the biggest critiques AEW has continued to face since its inception is in regard to its treatment of its women's division, but that is something that Tony Khan has been actively working on. Full Gear did feature three women's matches on the card, and Jamie Hayter vs. Hikaru Shida was the main event of "AEW Dynamite" in recent weeks.

In a new interview with "Sports Guys Talking Wrestling," AEW boss Tony Khan addressed the current state of the women's division, stating that he believes "it's been building up for a long time" with plenty of exciting things taking shape in the division, especially toward the end of 2022. He also added that the company had put together a loaded roster with both veterans and upcoming stars who are out to make a name for themselves.

"There are a lot of great stars. We've added big free agents ... Saraya, Toni Storm has come in and is one of the most important people in the women's division," he said. "Then we have our own homegrown stars: the World Champion Jamie Hayter and her best friend the former World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D., and Hikaru Shida, another former World Champion."

Jade Cargill also got a lot of attention in 2022, and Khan claims that there has been "nobody more dominant" than the undefeated TBS Champion. He is focused on the future of the division though, teasing that "there's a ton to be excited about in the women's division, and I am looking forward to even more exciting stuff in 2023."

Could that exciting stuff include the appearance of Mercedes Moné, who debuted for New Japan Pro-Wrestling at Wrestle Kingdom 17? There has been all sorts of speculation of her potentially being Saraya's mystery partner next week on "Dynamite," which would be another major shot in the arm of the division if it were to happen.

