Konnan Remarks On Will Ospreay's Presence In AEW

New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay made his way to AEW in 2022, wrestling six matches for the company from June until the end of August. Wrestling booker and former WCW World Television Champion Konnan recently gave his thoughts on AEW's usage of the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion.

"They really didn't do anything with him in AEW," Konnan said on "K100 w/ Konnan & Disco." "He is a generational talent. But, you know, that seems to be AEW's MO. They get these big stars and they don't know what to do with them."

Ospreay and Aussie Open, representing the United Empire, took part in the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament, losing in the second round to The Elite after defeating current champions Death Triangle in the first round. Ospreay wrestled two singles matches in AEW, picking up victories over Dax Harwood on "AEW Dynamite" and Orange Cassidy at Forbidden Door.

While Ospreay has not appeared on AEW TV recently, he defended his IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against AEW's Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 17 today in Omega's first match in NJPW in four years. In a hard-fought contest, Ospreay lost the title to Omega after being nailed with One Winged Angel. The highly anticipated match was partially built to on "Dynamite," as The Elite versus United Empire trios match marked the first time Ospreay and Omega had been in the ring together since Omega left NJPW.