WWE Raw Viewership Returns To Kick Off New Year

Following record-low ratings from its "Best of 2022" edition of "Raw" on December 26, WWE experienced a solid bounceback this past Monday night. According to data shared by Wrestlenomics, the show drew 1,605,000 viewers on average, with roughly 539,000 coming from the key demographic of adults aged 18-49, good for a 0.41 P18-49 rating.

Compared to the "Raw" the week before the "Best of" edition, however, that's down from 1,705,000 viewers on average and a slight decrease in the 18-49 demo, which covered 557,000 viewers for that episode.

That said, the show was up 49 percent in total viewership from last week, as well as 53 percent among viewers between the ages of 18-49. Additionally, per ShowBuzzDaily, "Raw" ranked 11th in P18-49 among the cable originals that day. That is lower than usual but it can be chalked up to the competition that included coverage of the Rose Bowl on ESPN earlier that day, as well as "Monday Night Football" on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN 2.

When taking broadcast primetime television into account, "Raw" fell to 18th. The Rose Bowl averaged 10.2 million viewers overall while the "MNF" telecast averaged 23.8 million viewers across its three networks despite a runtime of under two hours.

This past Monday's "Raw" saw The Bloodline wreak more havoc, a WWE Women's Championship match between Alexa Bliss and Bianca Belair, plus the return of Drew McIntyre and Sheamus as they continued their heated rivalry with The Usos. Also, Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against Seth Rollins in the main event.