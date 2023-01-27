WWE Execs Wanted Scott Steiner To Win The 1993 Royal Rumble And The WWE Title At WrestleMania IX

Rick and Scott Steiner, collectively known as The Steiner Brothers, are one of the greatest tag teams in pro wrestling history, proven by their tag team title reigns with WWE, NWA, WCW, NJPW, and several other promotions. Scott eventually went on to have a successful singles career, but fans may be surprised to learn that he had an opportunity to branch off to be a full-time singles star years before he actually did.

Back in 1992, when the duo was signed to WCW, Rick had to take time away from the ring to rehabilitate an injured pectoral muscle. This opened the door for Scott to show off his abilities as a singles star, a transition that went well enough that he eventually became WCW Television Champion. Off-camera, however, things weren't going as well due to Bill Watts taking control of WCW and putting his son, Erik Watts, in charge.

The father-son duo brought drastic changes to the way wrestlers were allowed to conduct themselves inside and outside of the ring in WCW. They banned heels and babyfaces from spending time together outside of the ring, which would directly affect Scott and Rick's lives away from work. Erik and Bill Watts also banned top rope maneuvers and brawling outside of the ring -– two aspects of pro wrestling that are commonly used to elevate matches. Scott, naturally, had some issues with the decree and chose to confront Bill about them.