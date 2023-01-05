Drew McIntyre Reacts To WWE Money In The Bank News

WWE's announcement that it will bring its annual Money in the Bank premium live event to London has one of its top stars celebrating, and fans thanking him for pushing the company to travel back across the pond. "The fans in the UK demanded another show. The fans in the UK deserved another show. The fans in the UK get another show. It's time. It's Money in the Bank!" former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre tweeted after the news broke. Several fans then thanked him personally in response.

McIntyre has been one of the most vocal proponents of WWE returning for more major shows in the UK since the company held Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales last September. McIntyre, who was born in Scotland and later began training to become a professional wrestler in England, headlined the record-breaking Cardiff event in a title match with WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. He has also in many ways become the face of WWE's push to broaden its scope in the region.

While WWE has routinely visited the UK throughout its history, the company has aimed to raise its global profile in recent years with larger events, international brands, and localized recruiting efforts. Triple H, the company's Chief Content Officer, has long pushed for the company to set up a developmental base in the UK. WWE also hinted last month it may announce a major stadium show in Australia, with WWE Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon stating: "International is a focus for us" moving forward.