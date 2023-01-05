Conflicting Report Emerges About Young Bucks' Contract Negotiations With AEW

Will the Young Bucks be staying in AEW? It sure seemed to be that way yesterday as word began circulating that Matt and Nick Jackson were talking deal once again with Tony Khan, but a conflicting report on this morning's Wrestling Observer Radio now calls that into question.

New information claims that the Bucks' current deals end at the end of 2023 and that, while AEW has reached out to the Jacksons to express a desire to enter into negotiations, nothing has transpired as of yet, meaning no agreement is close. This comes on the heels of a Fightful Select report yesterday there were rumblings in the AEW locker room that the Bucks and AEW were already in negotiations for a new contract that would keep them in the company for "quite some time." Both things can't be true at the same time.

Things were also made fuzzy on the length of the Bucks' contract now. The duo themselves suggested on social media back in November 2021 that their contracts ran until 2024, not 2023 as suggested today. The expiration date on fellow Elite member Kenny Omega's deal also seems to be a point of confusion, with everything from February of 2023 to some time at the end of the year being thrown out there with less-than-pinpoint accuracy.

Factoring in whether or not the Bucks are talking contract with AEW at the moment, that once again raises questions about the long-term future of The Elite in All Elite Wrestling if they have yet to determine if they're sticking around or contemplating wrestling elsewhere. So, at the moment, are both sides working to extend their working relationship or not?