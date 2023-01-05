Nick Aldis Reveals Why Third Match With Current WWE Star Never Happened

While with NWA, Nick Aldis entered a feud with Cody Rhodes, who has since created AEW and left the company to return to WWE. This feud with Rhodes brought much interest, as with Rhodes defeating Aldis at All In in 2018, Rhodes became NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion like his father before him. The pair had a rematch 50 days later which saw Aldis win the title back in a match that was praised. With the score tied 1-1, some fans expected a final rubber match for the title, yet it never occurred.

Appearing on "The Universal Wrestling Podcast," former Impact World Champion Aldis revealed who decided for a third match between the two of them to not come to fruition. "Ring of Honor put that kibosh on that," Aldis said. "Cody even at the time had a little bit of hurt feelings about it because he wasn't quite sure who to trust ... There was a lot of misconceptions around that period."

Aldis continued and addressed why he believes ROH made the decision not to go forward with the rubber match. "[Rhodes] had to sort of let Ring of Honor know, like, I'm, like, 'I'm out of here at the end of the year. You know, thanks for everything,'" Aldis said. "Then, Ring of Honor basically said, 'Alright, that's it, you know?' At least, this is, this is the way, the version of it that I know. I was basically then sort of told like, 'Hey, you know, conclude your business with Cody at the next, at the Nashville show and that's that.'"

With Aldis now being a free agent as of January 1, 2023, he is free to sign with any promotion that may have him, including WWE — the company Rhodes is signed to.