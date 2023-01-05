William Regal Reportedly Set To Attend Upcoming WWE Show

Wrestling Inc.'s "Non-Wrestler of the Year" William Regal had a wild 2022, spending time in both WWE and AEW, and now it looks like his 2023 is primed to get off to a fast start. According to PWInsider, Regal will be in attendance for "WWE SmackDown," taking place in Memphis tomorrow night, as part of his new responsibilities with the company — almost a year to the day of his WWE release in 2022. This comes on the heels of the news that he officially returned to the company yesterday after exiting AEW.

Back in January of last year, WWE released Regal, prompting his journey to AEW soon after, where he debuted at March's AEW Revolution. He would go on to form the Blackpool Combat Club, pulling together the likes of Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta, and Claudio Castagnoli, while battling Chris Jericho and, in part, MJF.

Regal would come to terms on an agreement with Tony Khan in December with Tony Khan to depart AEW, setting the table for him to come back to his old stomping grounds, once again working with Paul "Triple H" Levesque in a new role behind the scenes.

Tomorrow night's "SmackDown" will be headlined by The Usos defending their WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship against Drew McIntyre and Sheamus. Charlotte Flair is also expected on the show after winning back the "SmackDown" Women's Championship from Ronda Rousey last week. Plus, Ricochet and Top Dolla will go head-to-head with entry into January's Royal Rumble on the line.