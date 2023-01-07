Former WWE NXT UK Star Reveals Her Thoughts On Mandy Rose

Weeks after being fired, people are still talking about former WWE star Mandy Rose, whether it be due to the reasons she was fired, or the large amount of money she's pulled in since. The latest in the wrestling world to give her thoughts on the matter is former WWE NXT UK star Nina Samuels, who was asked about Rose during an appearance on Ten Count.

"It's a tricky thing," Samuels said. "I think if you go and you sign a contract knowing this is what you're allowed to do, this is not what you're allowed to do, and if she knows that she didn't do that, that she was going against the rules, that's one thing. If the rules are then added in, that's another thing. If she was warned 'Don't do this' and she carried on, that's another thing. It's so hard to judge without knowing."

Regardless of what did or didn't happen, however, Samuels is confident Rose is still in a great position, whether she wrestles again or not.

"I feel like she's fine," Samuels said. "[More] power to her. She's a beautiful woman, she's a talented woman, she's an intelligent woman. You don't make a million in a month without being all of those things. So [more] power to her. The world is her oyster. She's talented. She has proven herself in the last year.

"Her run in NXT has been incredible, the amount that she's improved in that time. She showed that she was the draw, she was the marketable one, she was the one on every single poster. She's shown her worth. If she wants to go back to wrestling, she's got options, you know? Any company would be lucky to have her if that's what she wants to do."

