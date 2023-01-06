AEW Rampage Preview (1/6): Moxley And Danielson Vs. Top Flight, Hayter And Baker In Action, Darby Allin Defends The TNT Championship

Tonight continues AEW's run of shows on the west coast with a live "AEW Rampage" in Portland, Oregon at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum. The broadcast will feature Blackpool Combat Club members Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley facing off against Dante and Darius Martin of Top Flight, continuing the ongoing issues between Moxley and the two brothers that have built up over the last several weeks.

Another tag team match on the show will see AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter team up with ally Britt Baker to face twin sisters Robyn and Charlette Renegade, who have previously appeared on AEW's television and YouTube programming as well as for NWA in recent weeks. Hayter and Baker have a big week ahead, as they're scheduled to wrestle Saraya and her chosen partner, Toni Storm, in Los Angeles, California on this Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite."

Two more matches are set to take place beyond that. After a big victory over Samoa Joe for the TNT Championship this past Wednesday, newly-crowned champion Darby Allin is set to defend the title against Mike Bennett of The Kingdom tonight. The newest addition to La Facción Ingobernable, Preston Vance, will also have a match against an unknown opponent — likely an enhancement talent meant to show off Vance's dominance.

Also scheduled for the show is a promo segment from The House of Black, who have been making their presence known throughout the company recently with attacks against various members of the roster. The group was last seen two weeks ago at Holiday Bash, where they confronted Eddie Kingston and Ortiz but avoided a direct physical conflict with the duo.

AEW will have two hours of live programming tonight, as "Rampage" will be immediately followed by the fifth "Battle of the Belts" special, also airing on TNT.