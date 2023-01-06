AEW Battle Of The Belts V Preview (1/6): The Acclaimed Take On Jarrett And Lethal, Orange Cassidy Vs. Kip Sabian, Jade Cargill Defends Against Skye Blue

Immediately following "AEW Rampage" tonight on TNT, AEW will hold its fifth "Battle of the Belts" special. The one-hour event, which is often taped ahead of time, will be broadcast live from the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, Oregon at 11 pm ET. As of this writing, the show is scheduled to feature three championship bouts, including two singles contests and a "No Holds Barred" tag team match.

The tag team fight will see Anthony Bowens and Max Caster of The Acclaimed defend the AEW World Tag Team Championship against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal for the second time in just three days. The two teams have been locked in a feud for a number of weeks, and Wednesday's title match nearly ended with Lethal and Jarrett on top before referee Aubery Edwards reversed the decision after pointing out that the team cheated. Now, The Acclaimed and Lethal/Jarrett will face off with the titles on the line and no disqualifications.

Problems between AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy and Kip Sabian have been brewing for the past month, starting with Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale at the beginning of December. Those issues will come to a head as Sabian, who surely has a devious plan in mind, challenges for the title that Cassidy carries around in his backpack.

Finally, Jade Cargill will put the TBS Championship as well as her massive winning streak on the line against Skye Blue. This will be the third singles match between Cargill and Blue, but their first with the TBS Championship up for grabs. This past Wednesday, Cargill teamed up with Red Velvet to face Blue and Kiera Hogan, with Velvet turning her back on her former ally. With only Leila Grey at her side and two former Baddies aligned against her, it could spell danger for Cargill.