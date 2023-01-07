WWE Hall Of Famer Sees No Controversy In Vince McMahon's Return

The retirement of WWE Chariman and CEO Vince McMahon last summer was the talk of the wrestling world, with some viewing it as a new beginning for mainstream professional wrestling. However, McMahon is once again dominating the wrestling news, as he has reclaimed his position as Chairman of the Board ahead of a planned sale of the company.

While some are shocked by this turn of events, Eric Bischoff is far from surprised by McMahon reinstating himself atop WWE. On a recent episode of "Strictly Business w/Eric Bischoff," the former WCW President expressed his interest in the recent developments on the corporate side of WWE. "This is the most Vince McMahon thing ever, and I'm here for it!" Bischoff gleefully stated.

Bischoff said he sees "no controversy" in McMahon's return ahead of a potential sale. "How do you argue with him?" Bischoff asked before acknowledging the monumental role that McMahon has played in the history of the company and the industry. "Nobody can argue the fact that Vince McMahon is the reason that WWE is the global media phenomenon that it is," Bischoff said. "Who else would be in a better position to decide the fate of an acquisition or a rights deal than the man responsible for making it happen?"