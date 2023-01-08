Dralistico Set To Debut For Major Japanese Promotion

Lucha Libre AAA star Dralistico is set to make his debut in Pro Wrestling NOAH. The promotion announced on Saturday that Dralistico is scheduled to appear at the February 12 show in Osaka, Japan.

Last month, Dralistico made his AEW debut and wrestled two matches. On the December 23 edition of "AEW Rampage," he, along with Rush and Perro Peligroso (fka Preston Vance) was part of the $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale. The winners ended up being AR Fox and Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin). The other match was on "AEW Dark: Elevation," where he defeated Blake Christian.

At one of the last Lucha Libre AAA events, AAA Night of Champions, Dralistico and his brother Dragon Lee defeated FTR to become the new AAA World Tag Team Champions. Though as noted, Lee announced right after winning the titles that he signed a contract with WWE and would be joining the "NXT" brand. It's interesting to note that Lee had two WWE tryouts before and his first tryout was alongside Dralistico.

The La Faccion Ingobernable member was also part of the ROH Final Battle 2022 event, along with another La Faccion Ingobernable member, Rush. He and Rush ended up being defeated by AR Fox and Blake Christian. The pay-per-view took place on December 10, 2022, at the College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Earlier this month, Pro Wrestling NOAH held its The New Year 2023 show, where the show included WWE Superstar Shinsuke Nakamura, NJPW star KENTA, and pro and wrestling legend The Great Muta.