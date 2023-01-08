Britt Baker Comments On Four Years In AEW

AEW star Dr. Britt Baker DMD took to Twitter on Sunday to reflect on being with All Elite Wrestling for four years.

"Has it really been 4 years today? Wow. We've come a long way, but there's still work to be done. LFG. Love me or hate me, I'll always be the first female signed to @AEW Yours truly, Dr. Britt Baker DMD," wrote Baker.

Baker is considered one of AEW's "pillars" of the company. Baker made her in-ring debut at AEW's inaugural event, Double Or Nothing 2019, where she defeated Awesome Kong, Kylie Rae, and Nyla Rose.

Her AEW Women's Title reign lasted for 290 days, from May 30, 2021, to March 16, 2022. While she was champion, she defended the title against the likes of Rhio, Ruby Soho, and Kris Statlander.

She has had a major feud with Thunder Rosa, who was the one that ended her title reign at "AEW Dynamite" St Patrick's Day Slam 2022 in a steel cage. Before Rosa ended her AEW Women's title reign, Baker had successfully defended the title against Rosa at AEW Revolution 2022. The two were feuding even before Baker was AEW Women's Champion. One of their most memorable matches was at "AEW Dynamite" St. Patrick's Day Slam 2021, where Baker and Rosa had an Unsanctioned Lights Out match. While Baker didn't win the match, she did get an exclusive action figure out of it.

Baker is currently feuding with Saraya. On this Wednesday's episode of "Dynamite," she and the current AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter are set to face Saraya and her mystery partner. While Saraya announced on the January 4 episode of 'Dynamite" that Toni Storm was going to be her tag team partner, it's still reportedly up to debate.