AEW Star Comments On Possibility Of Mercedes Mone's Arrival

The "world domination tour" of Mercedes Mone is officially underway, launching at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this week. With clear intentions of making her rounds across the professional wrestling landscape, Mone further fueled rumors that she'd soon appear in another major promotion — All Elite Wrestling.

Fans have been hypothesizing that Mone could get involved after the announcement that Saraya would be teaming with a mystery partner against Jamie Hayter and Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. at "AEW Dynamite" on January 11. The mystery part of the equation came a week early on "Dynamite" this past week when Saraya announced that Toni Storm would be her partner, but the "exciting" possibility of Mone' joining AEW has not been eliminated.

AEW star Matt Hardy recently admitted he wouldn't be surprised if Mone showed up in the company, as "she's doing a great job at keeping herself relevant, keeping herself in the conversations, [and] being a huge talking point in the wrestling business," he stated on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast."

Hardy continued, appreciating Mone's notion to bet on herself and explore opportunities outside of her former wrestling home. "I have huge respect for anyone who is willing to leave WWE and go out and hustle on their own," he said. "I think Mercedes is killing it." With Mone's stock arguably at an all-time high, Hardy believes a move to AEW "would be a big deal," comparing it to the jump Cody Rhodes made last year from AEW back to WWE. "She's a big star. There's no ifs, ands, or buts about it."