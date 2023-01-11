Ricky Starks Discusses The Worst Misconception Of Pro Wrestling

There are few things that annoy wrestling fans more than non-wrestling fans incessantly reminding them that it is "fake" at every turn. While fans and insiders understand and respect the art of professional wrestling, not everyone does, and that can cause frustration for many fans. For AEW star Ricky Starks, this utter lack of respect is a major pet peeve, which he explained in a recent interview on "Rewind with Besa."

After being asked about the biggest misconception about being a pro wrestler, the AEW star was quick to bring up the reality of professional wrestling. "It's the obvious one," Starks admitted. "[The idea that] nothing is real, nothing hurts, I think that's one of the worse misconceptions."

The former FTW Champion continued, stressing the incredible amount of effort and skill that goes into a wrestling match. "I don't think wrestlers will ever get their credit," Starks said. "There's a lot that goes into a wrestling match. Improv, keeping your cardio up, athletic ability. When you really think about what a wrestler does, it's insane."

Ricky Starks discussed earlier in the interview how much his neck injury took a toll on him, and the fact that such a thing is relatively commonplace in pro wrestling furthered his point. "Being one inch off from having your whole career be over. I can't expect a person who's just watching to understand that." Starks articulated.

The AEW star is on his way to becoming a household name in professional wrestling, but it hasn't been without the hard work, sacrifice, and physical pain that comes with being a pro wrestler. "Falling down on a mat is as real as it gets. That's gonna take a toll on you," Starks stated.