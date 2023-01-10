WWE NXT Preview (1/10): New Year's Evil Special, Bron Breakker Vs. Grayson Waller For The NXT Championship

Bron Breakker will defend the "NXT" Championship against Grayson Waller on tonight's "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil" special as the brand continues to kick off the new year with a bang. Waller earned the right to challenge for the gold at last month's "NXT" Deadline premium live event in the first-ever Iron Survivor Challenge match; the Australian-born wrestler overcame Carmelo Hayes, JD McDonagh, Axiom, and Joe Gacy to win the bout. Waller has tried his best to get inside the head of Breakker leading up to their title clash. However, last week, the champion reached a breaking point during "The Grayson Waller Effect" and attacked the 32-year-old.

We will also find out who will emerge as the new challengers for the "NXT" Women's Championship and "NXT" Tag Team Championship on this evening's show. A battle royal featuring talents such as Cora Jade, Toxic Attraction's Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne, and Nikkita Lyons will determine who will face reigning "NXT" Women's Champion Roxanne Perez at a later date. Meanwhile, a gauntlet match involving Elton Prince and Kit Wilson of Pretty Deadly and three other teams will decide which duo will do battle with The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship in the future.

The bad blood between the Creed Brothers (Julius and Brutus Creed) and Indus Sher's Veer Mahaan and Sanga will be settled tonight; their initial scheduled bout at Deadline was put on hold as Indus Sher wanted to face the brothers when they were at 100%. Elsewhere, Tony D'Angelo will step into the ring with Dijak following the former T-Bar's victory over Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo, and Charlie Dempsey will go one-on-one with Hank Walker in a rematch from their encounter on the December 6, 2022, episode of "NXT."