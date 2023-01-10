Ric Flair Cheers On Vince McMahon's Return To WWE

The professional wrestling world has been buzzing with the news over the past week that Vince McMahon not only pursued but successfully forced his way back into the WWE.

McMahon declared his intention to rejoin the company last week, and within days, he reinstated himself to the WWE Board of Directors and was unanimously elected Executive Chairman, taking the seat from the now-former Co-CEO, Stephanie McMahon.

The massive shakeup on the board also included the removal of three members, which made way for the additions of Vince McMahon himself, George Barrios, and Michelle Wilson. Two other board members resigned last Friday.

With his place on the board restored, Vince McMahon now holds power over television rights negotiations and the possible sale of the company. Though many within the WWE scope expressed their concern over McMahon's return, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair welcomes it.

"I personally love Vince McMahon, so I'm glad that he's back," he said on the "To Be The Man" podcast. "I worked for his dad in 1976. I've been with the McMahon family for a long time, off and on. He gave me life when I didn't have life. He and Hunter (Paul "Triple H" Levesque) brought me back and all that. I got all the time in the world for him. And I honestly believe that he lived he lives and breathes the business."

After being on television for thirty years, "The Nature Boy" believes McMahon truly "want[ed] back in" to the enterprise that he built. Flair envisions McMahon strutting down to "Raw," reveling in his return, and proclaiming, "I'm back!"

"I guarantee you that will be a rating," Flair said.

