Gallus And Other Former NXT UK Stars Return To WWE TV

At "WWE NXT: New Year's Evil," former "NXT UK" stable Gallus made their return to WWE television. Gallus members Wolfgang and Mark Coffey returned during Pretty Deadly's No. 1 Contender's Gauntlet Match. In their third match, Elton Prince and Kit Wilson were originally supposed to face Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen, but they were laid out in the back by Gallus.

Wolfgang and Coffey defeated Prince and Wilson and it now appears that they will get a shot at the "NXT" Tag Team titles which are currently held by The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston). Gallus returned from a storyline suspension that was issued last September following their Pub Rules match against Briggs and Jensen. It was also announced that Gallus will face Briggs and Jensen on the January 17 edition of "NXT."

It was also announced that former "NXT UK" Champion Tyler Bate will make his return next week. Bate has been off TV due to visa issues with his last appearance coming on the September 14, 2022, edition of "NXT." It was also hinted during "NXT: New Year's Evil" that former "NXT UK" star Stevie Turner will be making her "NXT" debut soon. The last time that Turner was in a WWE ring was in June.

WWE announced last August that "NXT UK" was going to be put on a hiatus before being rebranded as "NXT Europe." The rebranding is going to be sometime this year. Due to the hiatus over 20 "NXT UK" wrestlers were released, including Flash Morgan Webster, Bate's former tag team partner Trent Seven, and Xia Brookside.