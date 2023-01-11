The Young Bucks Open Up About Frustration Following AEW All Out Controversy

All Out should have been a night of celebration for the Young Bucks. Having just reunited with their Elite bandmate Kenny Omega, who had been sidelined for months recovering from injuries, Matt and Nick Jackson were ⅔ of the newly crowned inaugural AEW World Trios Champions. But in the wake of a heated backstage altercation with new AEW World Champion CM Punk, all parties — including Omega — were stripped of their respective titles and effectively removed from television for an undetermined period of time.

Over two months later, The Elite finally returned to the AEW landscape at Full Gear, but in their time away from the company, the Jacksons found it frustrating to not be able to talk about what transpired post-All Out from their side of the story. "We've always had controversy surround us, so it's nothing new," Nick Jackson recently told Sports Illustrated. "But it does get frustrating when you publicly can't defend yourself with things you see online that just aren't true. I guess it just comes with the territory. All I care about is being a good person, and I know who I am. I know deep down inside the type of person I am, and if the internet wants to think differently because of all these narratives that tell you otherwise, then so be it."

However, at some point along the way, Matt Jackson learned how to make peace with the fact that people are going to say what they want and think what they want and, for the sake of their mental health, they can't worry about it too much. "I think I finally came to the conclusion, after years of 'Young Bucks' being a dirty word in this business, and being dragged through the mud over false narratives, rumors and speculation, that we were simply cast as a certain role in this movie," said Matt. "These are our roles. There is no changing that, and it's a fool's errand to try to change it, because it'll drive you mad and destroy your mental health if you worry about it too much.