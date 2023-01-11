Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Certain WWE Talent Are Freaked Out Right Now

Vince McMahon fever is gripping the wrestling world right now, and as the stories involving his return to power continue to pile up, it becomes more apparent that this is a fever one can't sweat out. As such, everyone is commenting on his return, what's come from it, and what it means, which includes actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr., who once worked alongside McMahon.

On his podcast Wrestling With Freddie, Prinze focused on McMahon's return from two standpoints; whether anyone backstage at WWE is happy that he's returned, and what this will mean for the talent, particular talents that McMahon previously fired who returned to WWE following his retirement this past July.

"I'm sure he has his crew that they can take care of themselves and he trusts them with their creative for the most part," Prinze Jr. said. "So I'm sure there's a small handful of people that are welcoming him back with open arms. But I would say the vast majority of talent there is probably freaked out, at worst, and nervous at best. Because if he does come back to creative, that means storylines are going to die that day.

"And pretty much everyone that's been hired, under Hunter's current reign right now, I think those people are probably going through it the most. I'm sure they're going through a ton of emotions. 'He hated me before and let me go. He's going to hate me now, he's going to let [me go].' People who had storylines are probably nervous that they're going to go away. All of them, from Bray to Killer Kross."

