AEW Reveals Opponent For Darby Allin's Next TNT Title Defense

Darby Allin's next TNT Championship defense will be against "Rock Hard" Juice Robinson. The two will clash on the pre-taped "AEW Rampage" which will air on January 13. Allin won the TNT Championship for a second time from Samoa Joe on the January 4 episode of "AEW Dynamite" in his hometown of Seattle, WA.

Robinson signed with AEW in October, having first appeared on AEW programming in September to face Jon Moxley in an AEW World Championship eliminator match on "Dynamite." Not too long after his match on "Dynamite," it was reported that AEW had "massive interest" in signing Robinson. The signing was reported weeks later alongside AEW's signing of Bandido.

Despite stating that he no longer represents New Japan Pro Wrestling, Robinson claims to remain a part of the Bullet Club. He joined the Bullet Club after rumors swirled about him possibly retiring from wrestling. Prior to his AEW signing, Robinson had been signed with NJPW since his WWE release in 2015. In WWE, the former IWGP US Heavyweight Champion competed on the NXT Brand under the ring name "CJ Parker."

Allin is currently in his second reign as the TNT Champion, with his first coming in 2021 when he became the third man ever to hold the belt. His first reign ended when he lost the title to Miro. Allin has successfully defended the title once already in his current reign on the January 6 main event of "AEW Rampage" when he defended it against Mike Bennett. In spite of interference from The Kingdom on behalf of Bennett, Allin ultimately prevailed.