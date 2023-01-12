Kofi Kingston Praises Performance Of Female WWE NXT Star

Sol Ruca took part in the 20-woman battle royal this past Tuesday on "WWE NXT," to determine the new number-one contender for Roxanne Perez's "NXT" Women's Championship. During the match, she had a spot where she narrowly avoided elimination — similar to how Kofi Kingston has done in previous years during the Royal Rumble. Current "NXT Tag Team Champion Kingston tweeted out, praising Ruca's performance: "Bruh...she is incredible! SUPER Athlete! 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 @SolRucaWWE."

Although she did not win the battle royal, Ruca was able to make it to the final five before being eliminated by Alba Fyre. During the match, Ruca was able to eliminate former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion Zoey Stark, a big moment for the newcomer to the brand. This was only Ruca's fifth televised match in "NXT" and her 24th match overall, as she made her "NXT" debut on September 27, defeating Amari Miller. The three other matches have been singles losses to Indi Hartwell, Elektra Lopez, and Stark — all of which she outlasted in the battle royal on Tuesday.

Before the battle royal, Ruca had recently seen much attention on social media after busting out an impressive finishing move. The move, which she performed while on "Level Up," the show filmed before "NXT" every week, sees her perform a backflip off the second rope and nail her opponent with a cutter on the way down. Management — including Triple — have reportedly been impressed with Ruca's ability and finisher, as Triple H recently praised the "NXT" star on Twitter as he stated the "Future is SO bright."