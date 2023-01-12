Backstage News On Whether Scorpio Sky Attended AEW LA Taping

Scorpio Sky hasn't been seen on AEW programming for a number of months, and fans have been wondering when he will emerge once again. However, it seems as if that won't be happening for a while.

Fightful is reporting that Sky "was not backstage" during Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite," regardless of the fact that the show was held in his hometown of Los Angeles. His last appearance for AEW was on the July 6, 2022 edition of "Dynamite", during which he was dethroned for the second time as TNT Champion by Wardlow in a Street Fight, and saw his 70-day title reign come to an end. While Sky was sidelined for five months with a leg injury he picked up a month prior to the match, he has since supposedly been cleared for in-ring competition, and his absence is apparently due to a lack of creative plans for him.

Sky's most recent endeavor in AEW saw him align himself with Ethan Page to form Men of the Year in March of 2021. The pair later aligned themselves with Dan Lambert and the rest of American Top Team. He has been a member of the AEW roster since the inception of the company, signing a contract in January of 2019. In addition to being a former two-time TNT Champion, he is the winner of the 2021 Face of the Revolution Ladder Match and is one half of the inaugural AEW World Tag Team Champions alongside former SCU teammate Frankie Kazarian.