Mercedes Mone Reportedly Ruffling Feathers At Bushiroad

Mercedes Mone made her New Japan Pro-Wrestling debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17, but even as much of the event's success is being attributed to her, her new arrangement with Bushiroad — the parent company of NJPW and STARDOM — has not come without some bumps. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that stems from her promotion of other Japanese wrestling companies.

Mone recently posted photos from the Sendai Girls dojo, while adding that she desired the chance to step into the ring with not only its wrestlers but those of Tokyo Joshi Pro as well. However, now that she's working with Bushiroad, higher-ups in the company feel that she should be only promoting Bushiroad promotions in Japan. Notably, Mone did not attend any STARDOM events or visit their dojo while overseas. However, that may have not been expected of her to begin with. Giving some benefit of the doubt, it's very possible it wasn't explained to her that visiting and talking about rival companies is frowned upon in the Japanese wrestling industry.

Mone will make her wrestling debut for NJPW in San Jose at the sold-out Battle in the Valley pay-per-view on February 18, challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship. Now that she's a free agent, Mone is setting out on a "world domination tour," which will reportedly include STARDOM's April 23 show at the Yokohama Arena, which is a big show for the promotion. We'll find out who she will wrestle and if she'll be carrying a newly-won championship soon enough.